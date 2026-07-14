Leon County commissioners reject initial tax break application for Crusoe Technologies data center

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Leon County commissioners reject initial tax break application for Crusoe Technologies data center

More than 200 residents packed Leon County's Annex 2 building Monday as commissioners voted on a proposed tax break for a $34 billion data center planned for the area.

The focus of the meeting was a tax abatement agreement with Crusoe Technologies, LLC for the $34 billion data center, which is planned to be operational in 2028.

Kenny Graves

Kat Wall, a local resident, said the deal raised fairness concerns.

"This billions of dollar company that's 95% funded is trying to get a special deal that the average citizen can't get, and that's just not right," Wall said.

Kenny Graves

Residents voiced broad opposition to the project during public comment.

"We don't want this construction in rural Texas," James McCoslin, a local resident, said.

Kenny Graves

Donna Hull, another local resident, said the community's position was clear.

"The overall consensus is that we are opposed to the data center coming in, we're opposed to a reinvestment zone of prime farmland, and we are opposed to giving any kind of tax abatement," Hull said.

Kenny Graves

Leon County commissioners rejected the initial tax break application, citing an incomplete submission. Crusoe Technologies will now submit a new application and reapply. Residents said they hope their voices were heard in the process.

Kenny Graves

Rachel Streater, a local resident, said her concerns centered on the project's impact beyond the company's property line.

"I have no problem with what they're doing on their land, but when it crosses that fence line, when it crosses that boundary, that's when it becomes an infringement on our rights as citizens," Streater said.

Kenny Graves

Hull said she wants commissioners to take a closer look at the project's full scope.

"And I would love for our commissioners to delve into it more on what the size is going to be and what they plan on expanding, because if they do, it's gonna take up way more land than what it is proposed to right now," Hull said.

Kenny Graves

Wall raised additional concerns about financial accountability.

"If they're coming in and putting in this really large facility, they need to have a bond in case they go out of business," Wall said.

A local group will hold a public hearing on July 27 in Marquez to allow residents to ask questions and get answers about the project. Commissioners Court and representatives from Crusoe Technologies have been invited to attend.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

