Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund, Central Texans connect with their ancestry

A week after a deadly tornado ripped through the south-Moravian region of the Czech Republic, Texans are working to offer help.

The SPJST Foundation in Temple has started the Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund to raise money to send to those in need.

The goal is to raise $25,000 by August 14, but donations will be accepted after that. Many Central Texans of Czech descent can trace their ancestry to this region of the Czech Republic.

“As Texans of Czech ancestry we have a deep and enduring need to be connected with our Czech homeland," said Brian Vanicek, President of SPJST. "The Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund will help us to make that connection. We will stay in touch with our friends and contacts throughout the region."

That connection between these different parts of the world has been shared on more than one occasion. This is not the first time that assistance has been passed between the Czech Republic and Texas.

Back in 2013, the Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave nearly $200,000 to the City of West for the rebuilding efforts after the West fertilizer explosion. In 2017, The Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent over $230,000 to displaced families in LaGrange, Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey.

Individuals and organizations wishing to offer assistance may make a tax-deductible donation to: Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund c/o The SPJST Foundation; P.O. Box 100; Temple, Texas 76503.

Donations can also be made through the Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund on Facebook. The SPJST Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides assistance to projects of redeeming value, especially those which embrace Czech heritage and culture.