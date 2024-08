MARLIN, Texas — Emergency crews worked to clear a highway in Marlin Wednesday morning following a major wreck involving two 18 wheeler trucks.

According to The Fall's County Sheriff's Office, the early morning crash shutdown part of Highway 6 for hours. Officials said one of the truck drivers was taken to a local hospital for burns and leg injuries, but is expected to recover.

According to a Facebook post, road crews were still working to clean up the wreck as of 8:30 a.m.