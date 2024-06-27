Crews respond to apartment building fire in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) Waco Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment building fire. The call for emergency crews came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The apartment building is located in the 700 block of Rambler Drive. 25 News is working to get more details at the scene. There were reports that residents were stuck on the second floor of the apartment building. We have yet to confirm the extent of the fire with officials.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more details.

