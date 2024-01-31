Creekridge Estates residents asked to evacuate neighborhood due to gas leak: Sheriff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Residents of Creekridge Estates are being asked to evacuate their neighborhood tonight due to danger from a gas leak, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 25 News.

A spokesperson for the department said the leak happened in the 5100 block of Schehin Road.

People living in homes located on Parker Lane, Creek Lane, Acorn Lane, Schehin Road and Hickory Lane are asked to take only essential items and leave the area.



Those evacuating the neighborhood can seek shelter in the Wellborn Community Center.

The spokesperson did not give an estimate on when the evacuation order is expected to be lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly as the latest information becomes available.