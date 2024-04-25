Watch Now
Crash shuts down part of NE HK Dodgen Loop near Lavendusky Drive

Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 25, 2024
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on NE HK Dodgen Loop.

Authorities said to expect road closures for the next few hours on NE HK Dodgen Loop between Lavendusky Drive and Highway 35 as crews work to clear the wreckage.

Emergency crews responded around 7:59 a.m. and found a trash truck, two tractor-trailers, and three passenger cars involved.

Three vehicle occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Temple firefighters began clearing the roadway once all occupants were cared for.

Grones Environmental are assisting responders in cleanup efforts due to large amounts of oil and fluids covering the roadway.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with five units and ten personnel. They were assisted by the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

