Crash in Coryell County along I-14 leaves 1 pedestrian dead: Texas DPS

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A major crash along I-14 left one pedestrian dead on Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas DPS troopers said they responded to a major crash involving a pedestrian and one vehicle at I-14 MM 279 around 4:35 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the vehicle, a 2023 Dodge Durango, operated by a 42-year-old female from Harker Heights, was going westbound on I-14 in the left lane.

The investigating trooper said a pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Latrina Cheree Williams of Killeen, was walking in the left lane of travel when the Dodge Durango collided with her.

DPS officials said Williams was killed upon impact. Next of kin has been notified.

Authorities said the crash investigation is still active and open.

From the Texas DPS:

Texas DPS reminds pedestrians to obey all traffic laws when walking along the roadway. Pedestrians are required by Texas law to walk along a roadway toward traffic. Walking in the lanes of travel are prohibited and very dangerous.

