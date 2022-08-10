Cowboy tradition returns to West Thursday

WEST, Texas — A long-time cowboy tradition returns to West this week.

All the fun kicks off with Bull Fest on Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. The 76th annual West Fair and Rodeo is happening Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Professional Bull Rider Lane Nobles who grew up in Central Texas is now ranked 45th in the world. He has won over $100,000 competing all over the country this season.

Nobles tells 25 News bull riding is the family business, and he lives for the exhilarating experience.

His dad was a bull rider and he himself has always wanted to compete.

You can watch Nobles riding two different bulls, including one named Rip, during Bull Fest.

For more on Bull Fest and West Fair and Rodeo