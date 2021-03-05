COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution steadily increasing in Central Texas

Governor Greg Abbott says the state's vaccine allocation and distribution is one of the reasons for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. However, Texas Health and Human Services is still indicating there is a limited supply of vaccines on their website. So how are things looking locally?

It’s been a huge undertaking working out the kinks of vaccine distribution. As far as allocation, providers and hubs are at the mercy of the state.

Since the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was designated a vaccine hub in Week 4 of distribution, spokesperson Kelly Craine tells 25 News they have been consistently receiving 1,500 doses.

“We have been receiving this steadily, the Moderna vaccine specifically,” Craine said.

Craine reveals she hasn’t received any word on if or when their allocated doses could increase.

“We don't know what the future will hold. If they'll increase our dosages, which would be great, we'd love to do that. We'd love to give out as many vaccines as we can," she said.

If we take a look at the big picture, focusing in on Bell County and McLennan County, you can see the distribution of vaccines to hubs and other providers has been increasing over the past three weeks.

Amy Mersiovsky, Department Chair of Nursing at A&M Central TX, says she expects the supply in our area to continue to rise as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is distributed across the state.

“Like we've been talking about, it's a one injection. We don't have to reserve back for a second doses. That's going to help tremendously with the amount of vaccine that's out there,” said Mersiovsky.

With allocation expected to increase, Mersiovsky and Craine agree it's all hands on deck.

“There's so many different things that have to go on in a mass vaccination effort," said Mersiovsky.

“At the end of the day, this is a total community effort. I don't think there's any way that any of this could get done without really everyone coming together to make this happen,” Craine said.

In preparation for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to touch down in Central Texas, Mersiovsky says a few of her students will be heading to a Bell County vaccination site to lend a helping hand.