COVID-19 and Central Texas summer camps, is it safe?

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Texas summer camp has people wondering if it is safe to send your kid to camp.

Texas Tumblers Gymnastics in Harker Heights, is offering an all-day summer camp for kids that is running through the middle of August and kids are definitely showing up.

”Well, it was pretty hesitant at first when everything started reopening for like our classes and things like that, but our summer camp and our classes this summer have pretty much been full for the most part,” said Melissa Voreh, Program Director for Texas Tumblers Gymnastics.

The camp goes along with their normal classes and programs, and everything is done with while keeping COVID-19 precautions in mind.

Which includes hand washing and constant sanitizing.

”Even out here in the gym we have a special spray that we use out here in the floor because obviously you can’t just like do Lysol. We have a special spray that’s made for gyms, that we spry throughput the gym and the mats throughout the day.” said Voreh.

Medical professionals recommend camp activities be done outside but knowing camps like Tezxas Tumblers are indoors, hand washing is a must.

”If we’re around other people then we are touching our eyes, nose or mouth and it tends to go in that way. So, they do need to emphasize the hand washing as much as they can,” said Dr. Priya Srinivasan M.D., a Pediatrition with Baylor Scott&White.

Texas Tumblers is taking COVID-19 precautions just like last year but, they are happy to have more kids this year.

”We’re still cleaning, cleaning, cleaning. Just like last year but but it’s been a little bit more fun and there has been a lot more kiddos this year,” said Bayleigh Washam, Texas Tumblers Employee.

Parents are happy to see the steps Texas Tumblers is taking on safety and, to get the kids out of the house.

”They are glad to have their kids actually able to do stuff again,” said Washam.

Texas tumblers is also requiring kids to wash their hands as soon as they enter the building and taking other precautions like dropping to kids off in front and picking them up in back to limit back and forth traffic in the building.

To sum it up, they are sticking with all the COVID-19 precautions they have had the whole time.