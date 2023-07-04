Cove Life Fourth of July Celebration returns for another year

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Cove Life Fourth of July celebration is back up and running for another year.

The event started in 2018 with one blow-up in organizer Casey Williams' front yard. It has grown significantly each year since.

"We just grew and grew and by 2020 we had outgrown the neighborhood," Williams told 25 News. "There was too many people, so much going on we had added too many things."

This was the third year since the event has been moved to the Copperas Cove City Park. It was bigger than ever this year, spread out over two days for the first time, and expected to bring out more than 10,000 people. There are 26 food vendors, 23 market vendors, live music, bounce houses, rides, axe throwing and an escape room.

"Bigger and better every year," Williams said. "It's just awesome to see everybody come together as a community. The community gets excited. This year around February, March everyone started sending me messages like 'are you doing it again this year? is this happening? we're excited.' Seeing the expectation now is exciting, is cool."

This celebration continues through Tuesday night, with a firework show at 9:30 p.m.

It's only $5 per vehicle to get in and that money will go back to Cove Life Church's youth program.