Court Reporter Shortage making it difficult for court cases to go through

SPENCER WEINER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of an empty courtroom on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, Pool)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jan 11, 2022
For the last several months the employee shortage has become a hot topic.

There are essential jobs like court reporting that are now seeing a shortage.

"You’re basically the silent person in the courtroom most of the time," said Heather Pierce from ARCRA Academy.

Three years ago there were 17 thousand court reporters. That number has dropped 18 percent.

The job requires a certification. That certification takes around 6 weeks.

"You would be in the courtroom every day and you would be recording cases.

The profession has seen a decline before the pandemic.

"There is a huge part of the court reporter retiring," said Pierce.

Pierce says it's a job she's proud of and hopes others would consider.

