CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Roger Miller officially stepped down as Coryell County judge Monday following mounting criticism tied to delays and controversy surrounding the county budget process.

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Coryell County judge resigns amid budget controversy

Despite his resignation taking effect immediately, Miller will remain in office under Texas law until a successor is named. County commissioners court is expected to appoint his successor at its next meeting Sept. 22.

Residents in Gatesville reacted to the news with a mix of frustration and cautious optimism.

Aeda Floyd, a community member, questioned the timing of Miller's departure.

"He didn't come forward with a budget, he was late on that. And now his escape is to resign for the people?" Floyd said.

Floyd also expressed concern about the county's recent trajectory.

"He's a nice guy, but I don't know what's happened. Because the last year or so, our county has been hurting," Floyd said.

Jordan Rhudy, another community member, took a more measured view, saying he believes the resignation could help the county move forward — but called for greater transparency from county leadership going forward.

"I think it says something about him as a person that he was willing to resign and kind of help things move forward… I'm fairly neutral, but I am pro accountability. People that are serving the public, they need to be held to the standard," Rhudy said.

Rhudy also raised concerns about how county funds have been managed.

"The way the money's been spent has been a little less transparent… and that's definitely something we want in our leaders and politicians," Rhudy said.

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