Corsicana Police investigating homicide after woman found shot

CORSICANA, TX — Corsicana Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot outside of a funeral home.

An officer with the Corsicana Police Department observed a female being chased by a male in the 1200 block of North Business 45 on March 27 around 4:54PM.

The officer was able to use his vehicle to shield the female and the male ran behind a funeral home.

The female told the officer that she was fleeing the known male subject who had been shooting at her, and had just shot her sister outside of the funeral home.

Police said the officer called for backup and located the shooting victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after.

A firearm believed to be used in the offense was located at the scene, according to police.

Police initiated a phone call to the suspect on a cell phone and was able to negotiate a peaceful surrender, Corsicana PD said.

The suspect was placed into custody.

The case is under investigation.