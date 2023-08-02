Corn Husk wildfire in Falls County at 100 acres, 20% contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a wildfire in Falls County on the east side of I-35 between Troy and Eddy.

TFS said the "Corn Husk Fire" has spread over 100 acres and is 20% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Falls County on the #CornHuskFire. The fire is an estimated 100 acres and 20% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/0c7oGdXhWc — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 2, 2023

