Corn Husk wildfire in Falls County at 100 acres, 20% contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 02, 2023
FALLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a wildfire in Falls County on the east side of I-35 between Troy and Eddy.

TFS said the "Corn Husk Fire" has spread over 100 acres and is 20% contained.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

