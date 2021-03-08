Copperas Cove to continue requiring face coverings while inside city facilities

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Copperas Cove will continue to require the wearing of face coverings while inside city facilities, when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Gary D. Young.

Early last week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34. Among other things, the order rescinded the statewide requirement to wear face coverings effective 12:01am on March 10th.

The order does however strongly encourage individuals to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person from a differing household.

"Following discussions at the local and County level, the City of Copperas Cove will continue to require the wearing of face coverings for individuals 10+ years of age while inside City facilities, when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained," a news release from the City of Copperas Cove said. "Any individual presenting with a medical condition which prohibits the wearing of a face covering will be exempt from this requirement."

Proper hygiene and regular cleansing of the hands are also encouraged prior to entering any facilities.

Public meetings will continue to be broadcast both telephonically and via zoom, and seating will be limited.

"As a City, we have a responsibility to take the best possible measures to ensure the safety of our employees and visiting individuals," the statement said. "The previously implemented protocols have been successful thus far and will be continued until further notice to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

The City of Copperas Cove also said Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 supersedes the previous requirement in GA-32 which required Mayoral approval for certain outdoor gatherings in excess of 10+ individuals.

Effective March 2nd when the order was issued, applications for outdoor gatherings are no longer required to be submitted for approval prior to hosting events.

"We do encourage all individuals to use care and concern when gathering in large groups for the safety of everyone present," the statement said.