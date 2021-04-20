Copperas Cove students line up to get COVID-19 vaccine

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Everyone in the United States 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and students in Copperas Cove aren’t wasting any time.

Students at Copperas Cove High School wasted no time taking their turn to get the vaccine Tuesday.

Several students lined up to get the Pfizer vaccine once they heard they were eligible and it was something the district was happy to see.

”It’s makes me excited that we are getting closer and closer to maybe becoming normal again and they’re concerned, and they are doing their part to help everybody else,” said Amy Hudson, Director of Health Services, CCISD.

The need to help protect others is exactly why one student says he didn’t want to wait.

”My brother has asthma and I've heard that if you have asthma then you have a better chance of getting more sick from the virus. So, that inspired me to get it and also protect my whole family from it,” said Phillip Jackson, 16-year-old sophomore at Copperas Cove High School said.

One student was excited to get the vaccine, especially when she didn’t know why she was pulled out of class today.

”I thought I was in trouble and then I come down and see all these people in scrubs and I was like oh no. Then he told me it was the COVID shot. The COVID shot. Then I saw my mom’s email and then I was like, my mom signed me up without telling me,” said Jalyn Ayala, 17-year-old senior at Copperas Cove High School.

Even if she didn’t know it was coming, she more than happy to take her turn in the chair and thanked her mom for signing her up.

”It being COVID I was like, this is kind of important. Especially because I go to a big school and I am going to college in the fall, so I want to be prepped beforehand,” said Ayala.

Some students are just glad to take step towards returning to normal after more than a year of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.

”I really think it is, yes, because if everyone gets vaccinated the cases will go down and we can get down to herd immunity,” said Jackson.