Copperas Cove schools awarded for supporting military families, students

Eight Copperas Cove schools have been honored by the Texas Education Agency for supporting military-connected students and their families.

The school district recieved the The Purple Military Star Designation and said it has many initiatives in place to help military families and students transition in and out of its schools. Over half of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy students are military dependents, according to Assistant Principal Heather Peacock.

“One of these is the military student identifier that helps our staff know who our military students are," Peacock said. "Cove was one of the first districts to use this coding diligently. CCISD also provides a Military Student Transition Consultant for its campuses to provide support and resources to students and parents, as well as training and support for staff to meet the unique needs of military-connected students.”

Shannoda and Derrick Gilbert, are two military parents who are both active duty with four children in three different schools.

“All of the staff members at each school know who among their students are military-connected,” Shannoda Gilbert said. “My kids were able to create a sense of belonging both in and out of the classroom because of this.”

One way CCISD campuses support these students is through Student2Student groups. These support groups welcome students across three fourths Copperas Cove campuses, according to CCISD.

“I was amazed at how CCISD makes sure military families have the support they need for each military child," Gilbert said. "They make sure my children experience a seamless educational experience no matter where they are enrolled within CCISD."

The eight Copperas Cove schools awarded are: