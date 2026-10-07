COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in Copperas Cove are working to remove a city council member from office before his term ends, launching a recall petition against Councilman Howard Hawk over comments he made during a Sept. 1 council meeting.

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Copperas Cove residents push to recall city councilman

Organizers are collecting signatures from voters who support placing the recall on a ballot. The effort was formally set in motion when the city secretary's office received an affidavit to begin the recall process on Sept. 25, according to city officials.

"The way that Councilman Hawke spoke to us, it was not talking to us, it was talking down to us. And that's a no-no when you represent the people," Copperas Cove resident Mari Mer said.

The criticism stems from the following remarks Hawk made while addressing residents at the Sept. 1 council meeting:

"You as a citizen can come here and learn the ins and the outer working of this city. But you won't do that. But you rather come here with your toxicity, talk bad about us like we're not doing anything. This council, this body works hard."

City officials declined to speak on camera, however they confirmed that the city secretary's office received an affidavit to begin the recall process on Sept. 25.

Not everyone in the community agrees with the effort. Copperas Cove resident Ray Ashby said he does not believe the recall is warranted.

"I don't believe that he was out of line by the words that he said. I don't believe statutorily that a petition is necessary or is gonna go through," Ashby said.

Before voters can weigh in on Hawk's future, organizers must first collect enough valid signatures. City officials say the petition would need signatures from at least 2.5 percent of the registered voters from the city's last election in Nov. 2025. Once those signatures are submitted, the city secretary's office will have up to 20 business days to verify them.

If enough signatures are approved, the city would be required to call a special election — giving voters the chance to decide whether Hawk should remain on the council. City officials say that election would likely take place next May.

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