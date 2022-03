COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove police hoping to identify the person of interest in a Walmart theft on Feb. 9.

Those with information are to contact Detective Sheldon at (254) 547-8222 ext. 6892.

Anonymous reporting is also available via Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at $1,000.00 at (254)-547-1111 for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution. Police stress that any information about the case or identity is crucial.