Copperas Cove police say DUI suspect ended pursuit by fatally shooting himself

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's note: The following article contains mentions of self-harm that some may find disturbing, reader discretion is advised.

For anyone looking for emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 via a toll-free hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

A 27-year-old man is dead after ending a pursuit by shooting himself, police said.

Around 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 on reports of a reckless driver swerving across the road, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Police said an officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.

Upon initial contact, the officer said the male driver exhibited signs of intoxication and emotional distress.

Police said during this investigation, the driver fled the scene and a pursuit ensued eastbound on East Business Highway 190.

Police said the pursuing officer later lost sight of the male suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle would be located sometime after in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190, police said.

Officers said the vehicle had been involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Upon discovery, police said officers found the driver of the vehicle injured and unresponsive.

Police said they quickly learned the driver had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim has since been identified as Keelan River Harrelson of Copperas Cove, Texas, police said.

Harrelson was pronounced dead at the scene by Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price of Precinct 2.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.