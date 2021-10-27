Copperas Cove police investigating Tuesday morning hit-and-run of bicyclist

The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating the Tuesday morning hit-and-run collision of a bicyclist.

Police said at about 7:15 a.m. they responded to a crash at the intersection of Hill Street and N 17th Street. An unknown vehicle struck a bicyclist that was traveling west and fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

Witnesses said the vehicle was a small dark-colored sedan and were only able to provide a limited description of the vehicle.

"The investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling west in the 900 block of Hill Street and an unknown vehicle turned onto the 900 block of Hill Street from the 600 block of N 17th Street striking the bicyclist," said Copperas Cove police.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

The Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.

"Any information you may have on this case or about the offender(s) is very important," said police.