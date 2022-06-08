Copperas Cove police investigating after woman's body found under tree

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove police are investigating after a 46-year-old woman's body was found lying under a tree.

Police said on Tuesday around 8:07 p.m. Copperas Cove police were called to the 1878 Block of Post Office Road after an unresponsive female was found.

The victim was declared dead by Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price.

The body has since been transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science, police said.

The Copperas Cove Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident.

No further details regarding the victim have been released.