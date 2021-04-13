Watch
Copperas Cove ISD to offer voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 16 and older

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 16:29:30-04

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Copperas Cove ISD has partnered with Coryell Health to set up a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students age 16 and older.

The clinic will be held on April 20, 2021 in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, and students must be 16-years-old by the date of the clinic to receive a vaccine.

Students who have signed up for the clinic will be called from class when it is their turn.

The district says students from Crossroads High School will be bused to Copperas Cove High School to receive their vaccinations.

Roughly three weeks after the first dose, CCISD will offer a second vaccination clinic so students can receive their second dose.

