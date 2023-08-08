Copperas Cove ISD to host 'Stuff the Bus' school supply drive

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Summer breaks are coming to an end for students all across Central Texas. Copperas Cove wants to ensure that kids are ready to go before they start next week.

"We're projecting that about 61 percent of Copperas Cove students will qualify for free or reduced lunch this year," said CCISD Director of Communications, Kurtis Quillin.

"Taking one of the burdens off these families as a community is a huge step so we can make sure every kiddo here in CCISD starts the school year right."

The ninth annual 'Stuff the Bus' event is kicking off this Friday at Walmart. They collect roughly $50,000 in school supplies to hand out to kids in need every year.

"It just proves how gracious the community in Copperas Cove is and how much they want to ensure the kids in our community have a good school year and start things off on the right foot," Quillin said.

They will start collecting donations at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Walmart in Copperas Cove and plan to continue all weekend.