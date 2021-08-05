Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Copperas Cove ISD "Stuff the Bus" to be held Friday

items.[0].image.alt
MMJ5
Stuff the bus
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 15:55:58-04

Copperas Cove ISD is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event, but this year the event will be held only on Friday, August 6.

The expected weekend-long event was canceled by Walmart's Corporate offices. Walmart will still be donating $1,000 for the school district to purchase supplies.

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to businesses members to host its own one-day Stuff the Bus event in front of the CCISD Service and Training Center, located at 408 S. Main St.

The event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, with the ribbon-cutting held at the event's opening.

All supplies will benefit CCISD students and be distributed to schools.

To donate if you can not make the event visit www.schoolpay.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg