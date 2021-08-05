Copperas Cove ISD "Stuff the Bus" to be held Friday

Copperas Cove ISD is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event, but this year the event will be held only on Friday, August 6.
The expected weekend-long event was canceled by Walmart's Corporate offices. Walmart will still be donating $1,000 for the school district to purchase supplies.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to businesses members to host its own one-day Stuff the Bus event in front of the CCISD Service and Training Center, located at 408 S. Main St.
The event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, with the ribbon-cutting held at the event's opening.
All supplies will benefit CCISD students and be distributed to schools.
To donate if you can not make the event visit www.schoolpay.com.