Copperas Cove ISD STAAR results outscored state average, despite COVID-19 impact

STAAR results from Monday, June 28, show that Copperas Cove ISD outscored the state average.

The results released by the Texas Education Agency will be used to identify gaps in student learning due to COVID-19, the scores will not be used to rate schools or districts.

With the state average showing reading and math scores fell to some of the lowest averages in year, many students seem to be behind. Results from the 2021 STAAR analysis show that remote learning was a large factor in the setback.

CCISD Director of Assessment and Accountability Lauren Hammett said the results of the spring STAAR test will be used to help leaders and teachers recognize and create plans for student recovery. CCISD announced at-home learning will not be offered in the district in the 2021-2022 school year.

“CCISD is proud of our student performance on STAAR this year,” Hammett said. “CCISD’s focus for the 2021-2022 school year will be to address individual student learning loss. Seventh grade math, English I, and Algebra I will also be subject areas of focus.”

According to CCISD, the district passing standard average exceeds the state standard average for grades 3 to 5 in third grade reading and math, fourth grade reading, math and writing, and fifth grade reading, math, and science.

CCISD elementary outperformed the state by seven percent in reading, 12 percent in fourth grade math, and 11 percent in fifth grade math.

Similarly for grades 6 through 8 the district performed relatively well in sixth grade math and outperformed the state by 12 percent, and in eighth grade social studies by eight percent.

The high school average for CCISD tied with the state average in Biology and English II, but outperformed the state average by two percent in U.S. History.

“Given all the obstacles they faced, we found our results on the STAAR test to be promising and encouraging,” CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said. “By no means are we content with the scores; however, we have several areas to celebrate and several areas to make improvements. We will use these scores to academically target areas of learning loss and implement interventions for students who are still struggling."

The students and staff faced a unique set of circumstances in the school year, said Crawley.

“We are proud of our students and our teachers who worked so hard through this pandemic year, and more than anything, we are looking forward to being face-to-face with all of our students this coming year," said Crawley. "CCISD remains focused on preparing all of our students for post-secondary success.”