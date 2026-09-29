COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A years-long dispute between Copperas Cove and Lampasas school districts may finally be nearing its end.

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Copperas Cove ISD moves closer to expanding district boundaries

A judge has already signed off on adjusting the boundary lines between the two districts, adding more than 300 acres to Copperas Cove ISD. The final approval is now moving through county commissioners court.

Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Brent Hawkins said the change would have the biggest impact on families living in the affected area. Currently, some parents drive their children nearly 20 minutes to schools in Lampasas, even though they live much closer to Copperas Cove schools.

"It puts a burden on parents because they have to drive their kids 16 or 17 miles to Lampasas ISD. So the developer at the middle of all this understood that parents will pay more for houses to send their kids to Copper's Cove than they would for a house that's zoned in the Lampasas ISD school district," Hawkins said.

Hawkins described how the boundary dispute came to be in the first place.

"Copperas Cove has grown from what was once a post office and a stagecoach in the middle of Central Texas to now a 6A district with a 40-thousand population community. What happened was those boundary lines from Lampasas were drawn in our city, and as our city grew, it encompassed that," Hawkins said.

Once final paperwork is approved, Hawkins said development in the area could move quickly. Despite the expansion, the district does not expect to build a new school anytime soon.

"I don't see that this property will force us to have to build more schools…We have capacity in our schools currently… We need to modernize and focus on the ones we've got to make sure they're up to standards for our kids," Hawkins said.

If both counties approve the plans, land currently zoned for Lampasas ISD could officially become part of Copperas Cove ISD within three months.

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