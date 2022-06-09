Copperas Cove ISD feeds hundreds of students through summer feeding program

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The National School Lunch Program reports nearly 30 million children rely on school lunch throughout the year. It's a need that does not just go away in the summertime. Copperas Cove ISD is closing the gap when it comes to summer meals for kids in their care and the rest of the community.

Melissa Bryan, the Director of Child Nutrition said, "We’re making sure that these kids and the babies have food. We are here to fill the gap, feed the kids, and support the parents."

Bryan and her team are dishing out lunch and the most important meal of the day. The Seamless Summer Food Program kicked off Monday. Bryan said the need for summer meals in the community is clear.

"Just on a regular day, just two days of summer meals, we’ve already served over 1000 meals just at lunchtime," said Bryan.

Bryan has been with the district for nine years. She said they have always provided these meals in the summertime. Over 50% of CCISD students receive free or reduced meals at school, so this program is mandated.

Candice Kelly, an ESL Summer Camp teacher, sees the need firsthand.

"There’s hardly any kids in here that don’t participate in breakfast and lunch. They wake up late sometimes, they’re in such a rush in the morning that it’s important to have that’s a fallback on because when they feel better, they can learn better," said Kelly.

"They need these important nutrients for their bones their body, their mind," Bryan said.

The need for nutritious food is clear in the community too.

Bryan said, "We have lots of kids and families that walk up here each day with parents or without parents, they’re allowed to come into the school and have breakfast and lunch."

The CCISD Seamless Summer Food Program is available for kids 18 and younger. According to the district,