Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees approve to send a $165.7 million bond to voters

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved sending a $165.7 million bond proposal to voters in November.

The bond would address outdated instructional facilities, career & technical education, cafeteria space and ADA compliances across three of the district's oldest campuses: Copperas Cove High School, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary and Copperas Cove Jr. High School.

The bond proposal includes:



Redesigning Copperas Cove High School to add 55 classrooms and labs to provide cost-effective upgrades for core subject areas, Career & Technical Education (CTE), expansion of the cafeteria by 80% to properly accommodate the student body and necessary infrastructure enhancements

Renovations to Copperas Cove Jr. High to modernize the campus to meet 21st-century instructional needs, as well as expanding the cafeteria to include additional seating and restrooms, which will provide better monitoring of students

Renovations to Fairview/Jewell Elementary to add a new, larger cafeteria centralized on the campus, additional classroom space and address aging infrastructure on the campus

The estimated impact on a property in CCISD valued at $200,000 would be $23.25 per month.

“This proposal is the result of a thoughtful and collaborative process,” Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins said. “It reflects what we heard from our community and focuses on student safety, learning environments, and opportunities that the regular budget cannot support.”

The proposal is community-driven, with the district's Long Range Facilities Planning Committee that's comprised of 50 to 80 community members, parents, business owners and CCISD leaders, presenting its recommendation and discussing it with the board during Tuesday's meeting.

The committee toured the district's facilities, reviewed the facility study from the Texas Association of School Boards, discussed funding options and constraints with the district’s financial adviser, prioritized needs within the facilities and consulted with architects on how to move forward.

The committee is focused on improving safety, increasing student opportunities and providing a long-term solution which will benefit CCISD students for more than 50 years and provide value to the community.

“We appreciate the work of the bond committee and the engagement from the community throughout this process," Board President Joan Manning said. "These projects were carefully considered and shaped by local voices.”