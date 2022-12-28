Copperas Cove driver issued ticket after crashing into fire truck: Texas DPS

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Copperas Cove woman was issued a ticket after crashing into a fire truck responding to an accident, Texas DPS said.

At 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to State Highway 9 in Coryell County on reports that a sedan heading westbound had crashed into a deployed fire truck, according to Texas DPS.

Officials said a 2015 Ford Flex passenger car, operated by the 52-year-old female, had been approaching a line of vehicles that were stopped due to a crash but "failed to control her speed."

Texas DPS said the Copperas Cove Fire Department truck had all its emergency lights activated and was parked to block the initial crash.

No injuries or additional property damages were reported.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions while driving and to obey all traffic laws," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Limiting distractions and focusing on the roadway greatly reduces the probability of being injured in a traffic crash."