Copperas Cove building new animal shelter thanks to voters

The outdated animal shelter in Copperas Cove is going to be replaced with a brand new state-of-the-art facility and it’s all thanks to voters.

Copperas Cove is in desperate need of a new animal shelter, but it comes with a hefty price tag of $4 million.

That's why the city council didn’t want to make the decision alone.

"The city council decided it would be best for the voters to decide where it would be best to spend the money. So, that’s why they decided to put it on the ballot, to let the voters choose where their tax dollars went,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, public information officer, CCPD.

Leaving it up to voters was a gamble that literally paid off when the voters approved the bond on Tuesday and it’s a decision that couldn’t have come to soon.

"Building B, which is our intake building ... with that being our oldest in the facility, that building is showing its wear and tear in age,” said Tamara Hall, supervisor for Copperas Cove Animal Control.

In fact, most of the animal shelter is run down with outdated drainage and with rusting kennels that are not climate controlled.

Climate control is something that is needed and not just for the animals.

"As for our food, same thing. We’re having to store it in a non-climate-controlled environment and that is something we do need and the new shelter will allow us to do,” said Miller.

The new shelter will also provide a large and much-needed expansion for animal capacity.

"Up to 60 kennels for dogs and up to 40 kennels for cats and that’s going to be a huge expansion for us.” said Hall.

A new shelter is coming and it’s all thanks to the voters in Copperas Cove.

"The voters stepped up and realized that it was needed and they were willing to pay a little bit of taxes every year to help build the new facility,” said Lt. Miller.

After the city council canvases the votes next week, this plan that has been in the works for nearly six years can finally get underway.