Copperas Cove 3rd grader saves his friend's life

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — While eating lunch in their classroom, 9-year-old Beau Garcia began choking on a grape after putting too many in his mouth.
”I literally fit one-by-one-by-one-by-one-by-one, because I've done this before,” said Beau Garcia, 3rd Grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
“I know how to do it. So then, one literally slipped back into my throat, and I started coughing.”
That’s when his friend and classmate Noah Sullivan leapt into action.
”When I came over, I went right there and did this, the Heimlich,” said Noah Sullivan, 3rd Grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
"Then he started puking after a little.”
An action their school nurse says, saved his life.
”Noah just came back there and did those five back blows,” said Marcy Moreno, Nurse at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
“The object was on the floor and the kid was fine. He was a little scared, but I thought it was amazing. I love my kids here.”
The young hero knows he might not be there to save him next time so, he had a request.
”Beau, look at me,” Sullivan said.
“Don’t do it again.”
”I won’t and I don’t plan on it,” Garcia said.
That said, Garcia has a message for the friend who saved his life.
”Thank you."
”You’re welcome," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he knew what to do to save Garcia because he saw it on YouTube.