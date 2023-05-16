Watch Now
Copperas Cove 3rd grader saves his friend's life

Adam Schindler
Noah Sullivan, Beau Garcia
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 16, 2023
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — While eating lunch in their classroom, 9-year-old Beau Garcia began choking on a grape after putting too many in his mouth.

”I literally fit one-by-one-by-one-by-one-by-one, because I've done this before,” said Beau Garcia, 3rd Grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove.

“I know how to do it. So then, one literally slipped back into my throat, and I started coughing.”

That’s when his friend and classmate Noah Sullivan leapt into action.

”When I came over, I went right there and did this, the Heimlich,” said Noah Sullivan, 3rd Grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove.

"Then he started puking after a little.”

An action their school nurse says, saved his life.

”Noah just came back there and did those five back blows,” said Marcy Moreno, Nurse at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove.

“The object was on the floor and the kid was fine. He was a little scared, but I thought it was amazing. I love my kids here.”

The young hero knows he might not be there to save him next time so, he had a request.

”Beau, look at me,” Sullivan said.

“Don’t do it again.”

”I won’t and I don’t plan on it,” Garcia said.

That said, Garcia has a message for the friend who saved his life.

”Thank you."

”You’re welcome," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he knew what to do to save Garcia because he saw it on YouTube.

