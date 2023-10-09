Continued Level 4 water restriction has Kempner residents frustrated

KEMPNER, Texas — Kempner Water Supply still has their customers under a Level 4 water restriction.

It’s no secret that this summer's drought has had a major impact on water supplies throughout Central Texas, and Kempner Water is no exception.

The fact that customers of Kempner Water have been under a Level 4 restriction for so long has some of them a bit frustrated.

”It’s affected us financially,” said local Kempner Water Supply customer, Barbara Best.

“It has also affected us in being able to water our yard, and we understand that with the drought, we’re not able to do that.”

Some customers like Michael Reynolds said the effects of the water restrictions can be seen throughout their property.

”We have a couple of acres, a lot of trees, and a lot of them have died or are dying if we can’t start watering here soon,” Reynolds said.

“The bill has gotten more expensive because of the tiered amount of money and the higher rates.”

Many of these concerns have been raised by Kempner Water’s board meetings.

25 News followed up with Kempner Water Supply's General Manager Bruce Sorenson after their August meeting.

”I think some of the concerns are, are we running out of water,” said Sorenson said.

“What are we doing about getting more water? I think a lot of people felt like they weren’t getting enough information from us.”

Customers say the low lake levels, repairs and other things adding to the company’s costs are understandable — but they want more information.

”We also want more clarification in their budget,” Best said.

“We want things specified so we see where the money is going.”

There is one area where they said progress is being made.

”What we all want from them, and it’s starting to happen, is accountability and transparency — we’re starting to get results from that,” Best said.

Kempner Water has also issued a notice informing customers of a planned rate hike, but it will not take effect until those Stage 4 restrictions are lifted, or before November.

Full details on those increases can be found on their website.