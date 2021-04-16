Construction on I-35 in TxDot Waco District reaches halfway point

WACO, TX — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Waco District, construction on I-35 in the area is halfway complete.

"We are at the halfway point," Jake Smith of Texas Department of Transportation Waco District said. "We just conducted a traffic shift to move traffic over to the Southbound side of the project to the West side of the project. So traffic is on new pavement now."

Smith said the project is still progressing on schedule and is slated for completion in 2023.

"We appreciate the patience of everyone, and I think everyone understands this is for the better," he explained. "There's light at the end of the tunnel and it will come to end, and we'll be able to enjoy it."

Until then, drivers will still encounter closures from time to time, and he stresses the importance of checking ahead before you hit the roads for a more efficient commute.

This week, TxDOT removed the NB overpass at Behrens Circle. EB & WB Behrens Circle under I-35 are anticipated to reopen Sat, April 17 & crews plan to begin on the NB overpass at US 84 next week.

"We're in the middle of a lane closure on I-35 and Behrens Circle, the Behrens Circle as it runs under the freeway that is closed as crews continue to remove the overpass there and over the next couple of weeks," Smith said. "We're going to have that same operation, but just keep heading North on 84 and then 77."

Smith also iterated the importance of being aware of the roads where construction is taking place in The TxDOT Waco District, including McLennan and Bell County, 31 active work or construction zones.

"That's a lot of work zones, and we know that your viewers and those who live here in Central Texas, the odds of you approaching or coming across one of these work zones is pretty high," Smith explained. "We just want to get the message out there that to eliminate your distractions, slow down, be patient, and just pay attention and see if there's message boards or signage that gives you indication or upcoming machine work zones."

Later this month the Texas Department of Transportation will officially recognize National Work Zone Awareness Week

"Between April 26 and April 30, us and other transportation agencies across the country will officially recognize National Work Zone Awareness Wee," Smith said. "The main message is that we want that recognition to be year-round. Because the traveling public and the hard-working crew members out there in these work zone all have the same goal, which is to get home safely."

For an up-to-date list of closures in our area, visit Waco4bmap.org or check @TxDOTWaco on Twitter.