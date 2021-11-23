Construction moves forward on future Uzin Utz manufacturing plant Waco

WACO, Texas — Construction is moving forward on the future Uzin Utz manufacturing plant for flooring products in west Waco.

Due to travel complications during the pandemic, the fourth-generation owner of the family business, Philipp Utz, visited the site from Germany for the first time this month.

"I mean this is a great location," Utz told 25 News "Great place to do business a lot of our customers are in Texas so we're a lot closer with this new facility."

A couple of months ago there was nothing but dirt at the corner of Texas Central Parkway and Mars Drive.

New drone video gives you a birds-eye-view of the progress.

Originally slated to open for business in the Spring of 2022 that's now being delayed until October, because of the labor shortage, supply chain issues impacting materials, and the permit process, all thanks to the pandemic.

"The fog of COVID has kind of lifted and we're really looking forward to 2022 and getting this thing operational," Josh Neuberger, Director of Marketing for Uzin Utz told 25 News.

The company makes a long list of products for the installation and upkeep of flooring, from adhesives to technology.

Why build in Waco?

"Because of the labor force and this location here which is ideal for us," Utz said. "It's close to major highways. It's close to our raw material suppliers."

The plant will create 40 new jobs and bring in 1,000 contractors to Waco every year for training, each of them spending their money at local restaurants and hotels.

The 125,000 square foot plant will include a training facility.

It will focus on best practices and promises to put Waco right in the center of shaping the future of the flooring industry for years to come.