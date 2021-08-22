Congressman Pete Sessions meets with Central Texans at town halls on Saturday

MEXIA, Texas — Congressman Pete Sessions was back in Texas on Saturday, speaking directly with Central Texans about some pressing issues at town halls. Afghanistan, infrastructure and election integrity were some of the hot topics discussed.

The congressman hosted two separate town halls on Saturday, one in Limestone County and one in Burleson County.

At the Limestone County town hall, one of the most-discussed issues was infrastructure.

"How do we get the money and what are your plans for using it for this district?" asked one member of the audience.

Sessions mentioned that he met with with Waco mayor Dillon Meek and other city leaders on Friday to discuss potential infrastructure projects.

"We talked directly about the avenues, not only that are their ideas that they want--their projects that need to get funded, which are the same as mine--but also about the successes that we've had," Sessions said.

Some funding for local projects could come from infrastructure bills currently moving through Congress. A $1 trillion infrastructure bill that saw bipartisan support is now headed to the house. The Biden administration has also proposed a more than $3 trillion infrastructure package.

McLennan County Democratic Party secretary Mary Mann was in the audience and pressed Sessions on the issue of voting for such infrastructure bills. Sessions said he doesn't plan to support a $3 trillion bill with funding he finds unnecessary, but would support a different infrastructure bill in the future.

Mann says she was disappointed the congressman was not more supportive of the bills currently on the table.

"We need those things in congressional District 17, we need them whether you're in Buffalo or Mart or Crawford," she said. "All of these areas need broadband, they need infrastructure support with roads and bridges."

Sessions said the town hall, which was his first in Limestone County since he took office in January, was a good way to hear about the concerns of his constituents.

"Children are getting ready to go back to school, we're trying to get our life back to normal, and I think it's time I hear from people and I appreciate the people who take time to be here today," he said.