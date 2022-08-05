Comic Con shows Bell County Expo Center back to 100 percent

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Comic Con shows that Bell County Expo Center is back to 100 percent. Bell County Expo Center took a big hit in 2020 when it had to cancel most of its events.

Two years later, they’re back operating at 100 percent.

Events like the Bell County Rodeo, Central Texas Fair and this week, the Bell County Comic Con proves the effects of the pandemic are no longer taking a toll on the Expo Center.

Comic Con is expected to bring 20,000-30,000 people to the massive Bell County venue.

