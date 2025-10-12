Columbus & Indigenous Peoples Day closures in your neighborhood

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — In observance of Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day, there are many local city office closures or modified hours.

McLennan County

Waco

Waco ISD will be closed. Students and staff will return on Oct. 14.

Bell County

Bell County Public Health will be closed.

Killeen

Killeen ISD will be on fall break from Oct. 13 to 17. Students will return on Oct. 20.

Temple

City offices will be closed. Temple ISD is on holiday, students and staff will return on Oct. 14.

Coryell County

Oglesby

Oglesby ISD will be closed on Oct. 13 and 14. Students and staff will return Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Gatesville

All city departments will be closed.

Copperas Cove

City facilities closed and modified trash pickup schedule.

Burleson County

Snook

City Hall will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.

San Saba County

San Saba

City Hall, Transfer Site and Recycling Plant will be closed.

Bosque County

Meridian

City Hall will be closed.

Clifton

City offices will be closed. Clifton ISD students and staff will be on holiday and return to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 14.