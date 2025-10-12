Columbus & Indigenous Peoples Day closures in your neighborhood

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — In observance of Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day, there are many local city office closures or modified hours.
McLennan County
Waco
Waco ISD will be closed. Students and staff will return on Oct. 14.
Bell County
Bell County Public Health will be closed.
Killeen
Killeen ISD will be on fall break from Oct. 13 to 17. Students will return on Oct. 20.
Temple
City offices will be closed. Temple ISD is on holiday, students and staff will return on Oct. 14.
Coryell County
Oglesby
Oglesby ISD will be closed on Oct. 13 and 14. Students and staff will return Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Gatesville
All city departments will be closed.
Copperas Cove
City facilities closed and modified trash pickup schedule.
Burleson County
Snook
City Hall will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.
San Saba County
San Saba
City Hall, Transfer Site and Recycling Plant will be closed.
Bosque County
Meridian
City Hall will be closed.
Clifton
City offices will be closed. Clifton ISD students and staff will be on holiday and return to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 14.