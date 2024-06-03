College Station police searching for missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen girl last seen on Sunday.

Police said 17-year-old Shay Valladares is believed to be in danger and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at a residence in the 2000 block of Nueces Drive, College Station.

Shay is approximately 5'2", weighs around 102 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said if you see her, do not approach. Instead, call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.