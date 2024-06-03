Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

College Station police searching for missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Police said she was last seen on Sunday
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 03, 2024

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen girl last seen on Sunday.

Police said 17-year-old Shay Valladares is believed to be in danger and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at a residence in the 2000 block of Nueces Drive, College Station.

Shay is approximately 5'2", weighs around 102 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said if you see her, do not approach. Instead, call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

Shay Valladares

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019