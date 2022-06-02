College Station Police respond to Thursday morning shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department responded to a gunshot victim at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive early Thursday morning.
Police say one subject was transported to the hospital. At this time it's unclear if anyone is hurt.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact CSPD at (979) 764-3600.
Overnight shooting at the Lake Walk at Traditions apartment complex sends one person to the hospital. Police presence is still on scene⬇️https://t.co/yKAc4UZ9bO pic.twitter.com/F1Q5yNMsXz— Paige Ellenberger (@PaigEllenberger) June 2, 2022