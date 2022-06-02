College Station Police respond to Thursday morning shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department responded to a gunshot victim at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive early Thursday morning.

Police say one subject was transported to the hospital. At this time it's unclear if anyone is hurt.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact CSPD at (979) 764-3600.