Overnight shooting leaves 1 hospitalized: College Station police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A person is hospitalized after an overnight shooting in College Station, police said.

Officers are investigating a shooting that took place at about 11:15pm in the 400 block of Southwest Pkwy. 1 gunshot victim was located and has been transported to a local hospital. Follow this page for verified information as it comes out. pic.twitter.com/JMe7577LGx — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 4, 2023

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest Parkway, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said they found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was then transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

An investigation into this shooting remains active and ongoing.