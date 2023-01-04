Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Overnight shooting leaves 1 hospitalized: College Station police

CSPD responds to overnight shooting
Paige Ellenberger
CSPD responds to overnight shooting on 400 block of Southwest Pkwy.
CSPD responds to overnight shooting
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 07:30:17-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A person is hospitalized after an overnight shooting in College Station, police said.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest Parkway, according to the College Station Police Department.

InMotion Hosting

Police said they found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was then transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

An investigation into this shooting remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.