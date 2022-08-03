College Station police investigate an early Wednesday shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in the 1200 block of Holik Drive.

KRHD news reporter Paige Ellenberger was on the scene and said officers were going home to home asking for video surveillance that residents' doorbell cameras may have captured.

Ellenberger spoke with a man from Hearne who was working in the area at the time and he said it looked like an exchange gone wrong.

Officer David Simmons, the public information officer with the CSPD, has not released any information.

Simmons said at around 9 a.m. a formal press release will be released later on in the day.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979)-764-3600.