Clifton PD: Two concerned citizens helped save resident's life

Posted at 11:51 PM, Apr 05, 2021
CLIFTON, TX — The Clifton Police Department is thanking two concerned citizens, whose actions helped save a resident.

On March 10, an officer was contact by two concerned citizens regarding the welfare of a friend.

The officer arrived at the home and announced his presence, but no one answered the door. While searching the perimeter, the officer called out the resident's name and heard a mumbled voice from inside.

The officer made his way into the home and found the resident lying on the floor. They were unable to move and barely able to speak.

The resident was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

