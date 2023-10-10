City reviewing no-confidence vote against Waco fire chief

WACO, Texas — It's unclear who's leading the Waco fire department after city officials confirm they're investigating claims made in a recent no-confidence vote approved by a firefighters union.

Members of the Waco Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 478 approved a no-confidence vote last week against Chief Gregory Summers, according to a union spokesperson and a city spokesperson.

Though it's unclear if Summers is still in charge.

25 News reached out to the City of Waco about Summers' possible retirement, and spokesperson Michele Bean would not answer if the city had a fire chief or they were aware of his retirement.

Chief Summers has yet to respond to emails and calls from 25 News.

He took over as Waco's eighth fire chief on March 30, 2020 after serving as fire chief for the Little Rock Fire Department for nine years.

Here's a full statement from Waco city spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier about the recent no-confidence vote and review:

"The City of Waco was informed of the no-confidence vote by the Waco Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 478 members regarding Fire Chief Gregory Summers. The City is reviewing the information before deciding what, if any, action is appropriate by the city manager. Chief Summers will continue in his position while this issue is thoroughly reviewed."