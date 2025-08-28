Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City office and facility closures for Labor Day 2025

Here is a list of city office closures and modified hours this Labor Day, including some modified trash and recycling pick up schedules in your neighborhood
KXXV
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Below is a list of closures and modified hours in observance of Labor Day:

City of Waco

  • City offices
  • Waco-McLennan County Library locations
  • Drive-thru Utility Bill Office
  • Pet Circle Regional Animal Center
  • Waco Transit System
  • Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their gray waste bins and blue recycling bins collected on Wednesday, Sept. 3
  • Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill

City of Temple

  • City offices

City of Killeen

  • City offices
  • Transfer Station will have modified hours, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Recycling center closed; all recycling trailers will be moved tot he rodeo grounds
  • Lions Park Senior Center

City of College Station

  • Most city offices and facilities
    • Larry Ringer Library, Lincoln Recreation Center, Gary Halter Nature Center, Southwood Community Center, Southwoood Community Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center and College Station City Hall
  • Solid waste and recycling collections will operate on schedule
  • Adamson Lagoon open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Bryan

  • City offices
  • Bryan and College Station Public Library System
  • Bryan Animal Shelter
  • Bryan Municipal Court
    • Payments and documents will be accepted on Sept. 2
  • Bryan Texas Utilites (BTU)
  • Coulter Airfield
  • Neal Recreation Center
  • Public Works Call Center
  • Used Oil and Tire Recycling Center

City of Copperas Cove

  • All city facilities
  • Solid Waste Transfer Station
  • Modified trash collection

City of Harker Heights

  • City offices
  • Facilities, including Solid Waste Transfer Station
  • Modified trash collection
Screenshot 2025-08-26 114216.png

City of Gatesville

  • City Hall
