City office and facility closures for Labor Day 2025

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Below is a list of closures and modified hours in observance of Labor Day:
City of Waco
- City offices
- Waco-McLennan County Library locations
- Drive-thru Utility Bill Office
- Pet Circle Regional Animal Center
- Waco Transit System
- Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their gray waste bins and blue recycling bins collected on Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill
City of Temple
- City offices
City of Killeen
- City offices
- Transfer Station will have modified hours, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Recycling center closed; all recycling trailers will be moved tot he rodeo grounds
- Lions Park Senior Center
City of College Station
- Most city offices and facilities
- Larry Ringer Library, Lincoln Recreation Center, Gary Halter Nature Center, Southwood Community Center, Southwoood Community Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center and College Station City Hall
- Solid waste and recycling collections will operate on schedule
- Adamson Lagoon open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Bryan
- City offices
- Bryan and College Station Public Library System
- Bryan Animal Shelter
- Bryan Municipal Court
- Payments and documents will be accepted on Sept. 2
- Bryan Texas Utilites (BTU)
- Coulter Airfield
- Neal Recreation Center
- Public Works Call Center
- Used Oil and Tire Recycling Center
City of Copperas Cove
- All city facilities
- Solid Waste Transfer Station
- Modified trash collection
City of Harker Heights
- City offices
- Facilities, including Solid Waste Transfer Station
- Modified trash collection
City of Gatesville
- City Hall