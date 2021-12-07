City of Mustang sold to Mark Cuban, residents are hopeful

MUSTANG, TX — Just an hour outside of Waco, the small town of Mustang is creating some buzz.

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks ad co-host of ABC's Shark Tank, bought the town for $2 million.

"This is mustang but no one calls it mustang I mean it's either Angus or Corsicana," said Sonny Yates, a long-time Mustang resident.

The town sits at 77 acres.

"We don't have anything right now... nothing there," Yates said.

But with Mark Cuban's recent half-off purchase, he's hopeful that will all change. Just a few acres down from Yates, Beverly Spahn with Angelita Vineyard and Winery said the sale came with more than just a chock.

"I'm excited actually, really interested to see what he plans on doing with the town," Spahn said. "You literally have to drive through mustang to get to our winery."