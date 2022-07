MARLIN, Texas — Marlin residents are preparing for the worst as the city water levels remain at a critical level.

Marlin finalized repairs to the Brazos river pump and is using it to help with the drought, but city officials are saying if residents don't comply with conserving water, they fear they will run out.

The city is asking residents to please conserve until the rainy season, which is in September.

