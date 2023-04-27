City of Marlin issuing boil water notice in wake of issues involving water system

MARLIN, Texas — The city of Marlin is issuing a boil water notice in the wake of a series of issues involving its water system.

The city of Marlin lost power during a thunderstorm overnight Thursday.

When power was restored and a damaged 10-inch pipe was replaced, city workers noticed the flow meter was “fried,” the city said in a social media post.

“Electricians have repaired this item this morning,” the city said.

“The water plant has been pumping water to the city all morning. They were monitoring towers through the communication system, and all towers showed an adequate supply of water.“

Mr. Cohrs, WTP Supervisor, is manually checking all towers and is reporting that only the Mesquite tower is out of water, and he can see no obvious reason why.

Water is being pumped to the towers and has been all morning.

“He is requesting electricians look at the communication system for possible malfunction following last night's storms.”

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.