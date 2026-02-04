City of Madisonville announces new city manager

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Madisonville has selected Kelcey Young as its new city manager following a comprehensive recruitment process, officials announced Monday.

Young brings extensive experience in municipal administration, operations, finance and community engagement to the East Texas city of about 4,200 residents. She has previously served as city manager in Sweet Home, Ore., and Pinole, Calif..

"We are excited to welcome Kelcey Young to Madisonville," Mayor Bill Parten said. "Her experience and commitment to public service will be a valuable asset to our community."

Young's professional background includes prior experience in Texas local government, which city officials said provides her with understanding of the regulatory and operational expectations specific to Texas municipalities.

The new city manager is expected to begin her duties on Monday, Feb. 9.

Young will oversee the city's day-to-day operations and work with the City Council to implement the community's long-term goals and priorities.

The selection follows the departure of the previous city manager, though officials did not specify the reason for the position becoming vacant or details about the recruitment timeline. According to the city website, Rona Stringfellow has been serving as interim city manager.

